Jordan Condemns Terrorist Attack On Police Station In Pakistan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the terrorist attack targeting a police station in northwestern Pakistan that killed and injured several police officers.

Ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan in the wake of the attack, stressing the Kingdom's rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

Majali expressed condolences to the government and people of Pakistan, as well as to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

//Petra// AK