Madaba Launches Child Skills Development Festival In Dhiban District

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Madaba, May 10 (Petra) -- The Madaba Directorate of Culture launched the Child Skills Development Festival on Sunday in cooperation with the Madaba and Dhiban District education directorates as part of the directorate's 2026 plan.

The festival, held annually at Al-Jarwan Mixed Basic School in the Jabal Bani Hamida area of Dhiban District, features cultural activities such as team games, competitions, and story-reading sessions for children.

Head of the Madaba Directorate of Culture Mohammad Al-Rawahneh said the directorate is keen to include activities for students in remote and underprivileged schools in its annual plans to develop children's skills, identify promising talents, and nurture them.

He added that the festival's activities will continue at several schools in Dhiban District and Madaba through May 17, including Al-Jarwan Mixed Basic School, Balouta Mixed Basic School, Mleih Basic School for Girls, Al-Hilaliyah Basic School, Granada Secondary School for Girls and Salah Al-Din Basic School.

//Petra// AF