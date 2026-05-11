PSD Displays Wreckage On Highway To Warn Drivers Of Crash Risks

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) placed the wreckage of a vehicle involved in a serious traffic accident along the Amman-Zarqa Highway on Sunday as part of a graphic awareness campaign designed to curb rising road fatalities.

The initiative is part of the directorate's ongoing strategy to enhance road safety by confronting motorists with the physical consequences of traffic violations. By displaying real-life wreckage, authorities aim to deliver a direct message to drivers regarding the critical importance of adhering to traffic regulations and avoiding dangerous driving behaviors.

The PSD stated that the Amman-Zarqa Highway was selected as the third location for this initiative due to its exceptionally high daily traffic volume. Heavy congestion on this vital artery requires heightened driver alertness, as the route frequently sees accidents caused by excessive speeding and reckless overtaking.

Field initiatives of this nature are part of an integrated national strategy to instill a culture of traffic safety. The directorate noted that visual impact is one of the most effective tools for communicating awareness messages and motivating drivers to adopt safer habits behind the wheel.

The Public Security Directorate urged all motorists to strictly follow traffic laws and refrain from hazardous practices, reaffirming that its educational and field campaigns will continue across the kingdom's primary road networks to protect citizens and reduce the national accident rate.

//Petra// AF