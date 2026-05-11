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UAE Downs Two Iranian Drones

UAE Downs Two Iranian Drones


2026-05-11 01:10:45
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Abu Dhabi, May 10 (Petra) The UAE Ministry of Defence announced on Sunday that its air defence systems intercepted two drones launched from Iran.

According to the ministry, and as reported by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), UAE air defences have intercepted 551 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles and 2,265 drones since the start of the Iranian attacks.

//Petra// AK

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Jordan News Agency

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