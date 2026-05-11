Women's Charity In Northern Jordan Valley To Hold Free Medical Day On Monday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, May 10 (Petra) - The Telal Al-Manshiyah Women's Charitable Society in the Northern Jordan Valley District announced that it will organize a free medical day on Monday at its headquarters in the Al-Manshiyah area, in cooperation with the Medical Relief Society and with support from the Hikma Pharmaceuticals as part of celebrations marking Jordan's national occasions.

The association's president, Tahani Shuheimat, said the medical day will run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and aims to provide free healthcare services to residents of the area as part of the society's efforts to promote humanitarian and health initiatives and serve the local community.

She added that the event will include clinics for general medicine, gynecology, pediatrics, dentistry and family medicine, in addition to nutrition services, health education, and free medical examinations and consultations provided by a specialized volunteer medical team.

Shuheimat said the initiative reflects the values of social solidarity and strengthens partnerships with institutions that support humanitarian work. She called on residents to participate and benefit from the free medical services to be offered during the event.

//Petra// AF