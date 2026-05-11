Zarqa Governor Tours Health Centers To Review Services And Operational Needs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, May 10 (Petra) -- Zarqa Governor Firas Abu Qaoud toured several health centers in the governorate to review the level of healthcare services and assess the main needs and challenges affecting operations.

During the tour, which was accompanied by Director of the Zarqa Health Directorate Dr. Khaled Abdel Fattah, Abu Qaoud was briefed on the nature of the services provided, work procedures within the centers, and the main obstacles that could affect the quality and timeliness of healthcare services delivered to patients.

Abu Qaoud stressed the importance of continuing efforts to improve healthcare services and enhance the working environment at the centers in ways that would have a positive impact on the quality of care provided to citizens. He underscored the need to remove obstacles and provide the necessary resources to ensure comprehensive and efficient healthcare services.

He praised the efforts of the medical and administrative staff working at the health centers, commending their dedication to their humanitarian and professional duties and their pivotal role in serving citizens efficiently and effectively despite the challenges.

The tour aims to monitor the healthcare sector in the governorate, enhancing service efficiency to meet citizens' needs and expectations.

//Petra// AF