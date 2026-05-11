BJP Leaders Hail PM Modi's Somnath Visit, Blast Previous Cong Govt For 'Destroying Sanatan Culture'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) BJP leaders on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav, while slamming the previous Congress-led governments for "destroying the Sanatan culture" by what they described as appeasement of a specific community.

PM Modi is scheduled to participate in the Sanatan Amrut Mahotsav marking 75 years since the reconstruction and inauguration of the historic Somnath Temple.

Calling the occasion a proud moment for the country and followers of Sanatan culture, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi praised the Prime Minister's efforts to preserve and promote India's cultural and spiritual heritage.

Speaking on PM Modi's visit to Somnath Temple, Saraogi told IANS,“On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple, the Prime Minister is visiting the temple today. The way Congress governments destroyed the Sanatani culture was very unfair. They used to work for a specific community. On the other hand, our Prime Minister is working to take our culture forward, too. Very best wishes to him for this.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav said the Prime Minister's visit carried deep spiritual and national significance.

“Somnath Temple is a historic temple, and PM Modi is going there and will pray for the happiness and prosperity of the 140 crore people. Our country will soon become developed, and he will pray for that too,” Yadav told IANS.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to participate in the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav on Monday as Gujarat celebrates 75 years since the inauguration of the restored Somnath Temple, one of the most revered pilgrimage sites in India. The event commemorates the reconstruction of the temple after Independence and highlights its historical and cultural significance.

Authorities have put extensive security arrangements in place in and around Somnath ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. Elaborate welcome programmes, religious rituals, and cultural performances have also been organised as part of the grand celebrations.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will participate in the Vishesh Maha Puja, Kumbhabhishek, and Dhvajarohan ceremonies during the event. He is also scheduled to release a commemorative stamp and a commemorative coin marking the 75th anniversary of the restored shrine.

The Somnath Amrut Mahotsav celebrations are expected to witness participation from thousands of devotees, religious leaders, artists, and dignitaries from across the country as Gujarat honours the legacy and spiritual importance of the Somnath Temple.