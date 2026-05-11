Patriot Box Office Collection Day 8: Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot Struggles Domestically, Shines Overseas

Patriot Box Office Collection Day 8: Despite a sharp decline at the Indian box office, Patriot has managed to cross Rs 70 crore worldwide in just eight days, thanks largely to strong overseas support for the Mammootty-Mohanlal thriller

While the film has struggled to sustain momentum in India, international audiences have turned out in solid numbers for Patriot. The spy thriller has earned nearly Rs 41.50 crore overseas, helping the worldwide gross climb to Rs 72.80 crore in eight days.

In India, the film's net collection currently stands at Rs 26.98 crore, while the domestic gross is around Rs 31.30 crore. The overseas contribution has clearly played a major role in keeping the film's global performance respectable despite its slowing theatrical run back home.

The film witnessed a significant drop in collections during the weekdays. On its first Wednesday, Patriot collected around Rs 1.20 crore, with occupancy remaining modest across nearly 1,800 shows.

The downward trend continued on Thursday as the film added just Rs 0.93 crore. Theatre occupancy dipped further, indicating that audience interest in the domestic market is fading quickly after the opening weekend. By the end of its first week, the film's India net collection closed at Rs 26.98 crore.

Directed as a high-stakes action thriller, Patriot revolves around covert agents investigating a dangerous surveillance conspiracy that threatens national security. The story explores political manipulation, secret networks, and a race against time to stop a growing crisis.

Even though the box office numbers have slowed, the film has received appreciation for its writing, layered characters, and emotional depth. Critics particularly praised the interactions between the lead characters and the way supporting roles, including female characters, were given importance and substance within the narrative.