Orchestro. AI Founder Awarded Oxford's Bodleian Medal For Work In AI Ethics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OXFORD, England, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 20, Oxford University presented Dr. Shekhar Natarajan, Founder and CEO of Orchestro, with the prestigious Bodleian Medal for his contributions to advancing the cause of artificial intelligence in the public interest.

Natarajan was presented with the award at an official ceremony at Oxford, where he also delivered a keynote lecture on the future of ethical artificial intelligence, human-centered innovation, and the responsibility of technology leaders in building systems that serve society.

Having previously been celebrated on the world stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos and the AI Summit, Natarajan has become a leading voice for a new approach to AI development that is fundamentally different from what has been done so far, where ethical reasoning is built into the foundation of intelligent systems, not added as a safeguard after they are deployed.

In his Oxford address, Natarajan spoke about his own journey from humble beginnings in rural South Central India to working in the global technology space for more than two decades and how that journey has shown him that artificial intelligence must be designed to serve not only the visible and privileged but also those who have been left behind by conventional systems for generations.

His presentation was about proprietary framework, Angelic Intelligence, is a patented architecture that embeds ethical reasoning directly into machine decision-making. Natarajan delineated four core elements of the framework:

Natarajan also discussed the underlying architecture of proprietary Angelic Intelligence framework, a patented system created to integrate ethical reasoning into machine decision-making. The framework builds on curated learning models that incorporate human wisdom and contextual understanding; configurable layers of ethical reasoning tailored to industries such as healthcare, finance, logistics, and education; multi-agent decision systems that work together to evaluate outcomes before acting; and transparent scoring models that measure human benefit and help users, enterprises, and regulators understand how decisions are made.

Natarajan emphasized that as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into society, the defining challenge is no longer simply how powerful machines can become, but whether they are designed to recognize and respond to the needs of all people.

“The future of AI will not be defined solely by intelligence,” Shekhar Natarajan said.“It will be defined by what, and whom, that intelligence is built to serve.”

About Orchestro

Orchestro is an artificial intelligence company focused on developing next-generation enterprise AI systems built on ethical reasoning, transparency, and human-centered design. Through its patented Angelic Intelligence architecture, the company is advancing technologies designed to help organizations make more responsible, explainable, and socially impactful decisions across industries.





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