Jennifer Lopez: These Past 18 Years, I've Learned That Being A Mom Is A Series Of Ebbs, Flows

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Hollywood star-singer Jennifer Lopez wrote a note filled with gratitude for her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez for raising“three independent daughters” and described her mother as the person she turns to in her darkest moments.

Lopez posted a series of photos on Instagram, featuring herself and her mother, Rodríguez.

In the caption section, Lopez wrote:“Your favorite color is purple. You love eating pastries and anything sweet. You laugh and it lights up the whole room with that loud and boisterous tone. When you dance, everybody has to stop and stare.”

Tagging her mother as the“lightning bolt”, Lopez added:“You're the person I call in the middle of the night when I'm too lost and scared to admit it to anyone else and I can't find my way out.”

Lopez also shared her understanding of motherhood.

“These past 18 years I've learned that being a mom is a series of ebbs and flows where you're closer to your child in a way that you've never felt with any human, and at times you feel so far away that you could die from heartache.”

She concluded:“ It must not have been easy all those years with three independent daughters that you nurtured to be so strong and smart, and willful. But we love you, Mommy. I love you, Mommy. I cherish you today and every day. Happy Mother's Day.”

The 56-year-old actress-singer is known for breaking barriers for Latino Americans in Hollywood and helping propel the Latin pop movement in music. She is also known for her cultural impact through fashion, branding, and shifting mainstream beauty standards.

The actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film“Office Romance,” a romantic comedy film directed by Ol Parker. The film also stars Brett Goldstein