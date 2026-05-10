Congress Opportunistic, Will Go Anywhere For Power: Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam accuses Congress of 'opportunism'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam accused the Congress of political opportunism, alleging that the party aligns with whichever group is in power. His remarks came after the Congress abruptly ended its years-long alliance with the DMK and allied with the TVK, with its five MLAs, backing TVK chief Vijay's bid to become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. While speaking to ANI on Sunday, Nirupam said, "The Congress has always shown opportunism. In politics, Congress is always on the lookout for opportunities to sneak into power. They were allies of DMK and had a decades-old alliance lost the election, and a new party, TVK, emerged, so Rahul Gandhi went with them, and today he went to the swearing-in ceremony there."

'A new generation': Rahul Gandhi hails Vijay's victory

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended his wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay after he took the oath of office, saying the state had opted for a "new generation" and a "new imagination". In a post on X, Gandhi wrote, "Tamil Nadu has chosen. A new generation. A new voice. A new imagination." He added, "My good wishes to Thiru Vijay - may he fulfil the hopes of the people of Tamil Nadu."

The UDF recorded a thumping victory in Keralam with securing 102 seats, including 63 by the Congress.

TVK ends DMK-AIADMK dominance

Tamil Nadu witnessed one of the most dramatic political transitions in its modern history on Sunday as the 51-year-old actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state, ending the decades-long political dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)and ushering in what he called "a new era of real, secular and social justice." The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections marked a historic breakthrough for TVK, which won 108 seats in its electoral debut and ended the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations in the state. Popularly known as 'Thalapathy', Vijay's political rise has drawn comparisons with former Chief Minister and actor MG Ramachandran. However, Vijay couldn't attain majority on its own and was later offered support by Congress (5), CPI-M (2), CPI (2), VCK (2) and IUML (2), which were earlier the allies of Secular Progressive Alliance led by DMK. (ANI)

Nirupam targets Congress over Kerala leadership

Nirupam also took a dig at the Congress over its leadership issues in Kerala after the Congress-led UDF won 102 of the state's 140 seats. However, the party hasn't finalised its chief ministerial choice yet.

Congress leaders VD Satheesan, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala are seen to be key contenders for the post of Chief Minister. However, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Sunny Joseph on May 9 confirmed that the final decision regarding the next Chief Minister rests entirely with the party High Command in Delhi.

"They still haven't been able to decide on their Chief Minister in Kerala. They have no ideology of their own, no relationships, and no loyalty. Wherever there is power, there is Congress," he added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)