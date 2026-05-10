Weekly Horoscope, May 1117: Check Love, Career, And Money Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign

Weekly Horoscope, May 11–17: Major planetary changes involving Mars, Mercury, Venus and the Sun may bring career shifts, financial changes, relationship challenges and new opportunities for all zodiac signs.

Get ready for a major astrological shake-up between May 11 and 17. Mars moves on May 11, Mercury and Venus on May 14, and the Sun on May 15. Plus, the Moon changes signs every two-and-a-half days. These transits will impact all 12 zodiac signs. Read on to see what's in store for you.

You might spend a lot of money. It's a good time for love, and you'll share happy moments with family. Be careful mid-week, as there's a chance of physical pain or injury. A short or long trip for work is possible, which will strengthen your relationships.

Your bond with your love partner will grow, bringing sweetness to your married life. You might attend social events. Mid-week, you could face some hurdles at work. Don't ignore any health problems. Avoid making wrong decisions based on emotions.Opponents will try to get the better of you, but don't lose your cool. Be extra careful while driving. Some tasks might face sudden roadblocks. Travel could bring you profits and success. You might catch a seasonal illness. It's a favourable time for students.You will find success in your love life. Married life will have its share of sweet and sour moments. Friends will help you finish pending tasks. You might spend a large sum on a luxury item. Don't get swayed by others and beware of hidden enemies. You'll find joy related to your children.The arrival of a dear family member will create a happy atmosphere at home. You'll feel relieved as long-pending tasks get completed. Your business will see progress. Government employees might get a desired promotion or transfer. A big surprise gift from a loved one is also possible. You might go on a trip with your family.This week brings good news for students of this sign. You might get an unexpected profit in business and buy some luxury items. The atmosphere at home will be joyful. Your love life will get stronger, and relationships with relatives will remain sweet. This week will prove to be very lucky for your career and job.From a health perspective, this week is better than the last. Family relationships will remain sweet. There are signs of progress in your business and job. A sudden short or long trip is possible mid-week. Any misunderstanding in your love life could get resolved. You might start a new venture with your parents' support.Your love life might face some trouble this week. If you're looking for a job, your search could end now. Business profits might be a little less than you expected. Avoid poking your nose into others' affairs, or you could get into unnecessary trouble. Don't trust anyone blindly, as you might get cheated.People of this sign might face some business troubles at the beginning of the week. Tread carefully in your love life, or you might regret it later. Don't be careless about your health, as an old illness could flare up again. You may have to take an unwanted trip at the end of the week.You will get help from friends for a special task. Avoid showing off in front of your family. At your workplace, you'll get full support from your seniors, helping you meet your targets. You might have to spend more than planned on a small task.Your love life will remain sweet. You might land a big business deal at the start of the week. Focus on your work and don't get caught up in small matters. Unmarried people might get good marriage proposals. Problems at your job will be resolved. It's best to stay away from pointless arguments.

Those who want to start a new venture can do so this week. You will get full support from your parents and family. You'll feel a sense of relief as your planned tasks get completed. The situation in your job and business will be much better than before. You'll get to spend quality time with your family. Your child might achieve something significant.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.