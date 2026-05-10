Telangana Eyes $1 Trillion Economy, Aligns With Viksit Bharat: CM

Telangana's $1 Trillion Economy Vision

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the state aims to become a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2034 and contribute ten per cent to the nation's GDP under the vision of "Telangana Rising 2047". Speaking at an event in Hyderabad attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, where development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore were inaugurated and foundation stones laid, Revanth Reddy described the programme as a "celebration of development" and said Telangana was aligning its growth vision with the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission.

"This is not a central government program; this is a celebration of development. This is very important for us to take Telangana forward. We decided to do Telangana Rising 2047 to join with the Viksit Bharat," Reddy said.

CM Reddy Cites Gujarat Model

Drawing a comparison with Prime Minister Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy said the people of Telangana were hoping to build a similar growth model for the state. "When Manmohan Singh was the PM, Narendra Modi was the CM of Gujarat; he developed the Gujarat model in 10 years for the nation. Today, the people of Telangana also have the same hope. When he is the PM, the people of Telangana have the same hope as me that in the coming 10 years, there will be a Telangana model to reach the 1 trillion economy by 2034," the Telangana Chief Minister said.

Reddy further said Telangana, despite accounting for less than three per cent of the country's population, aims to contribute ten per cent to India's GDP in the future. "In Telangana, there are less than 3 per cent of the population in the whole nation... We think of contributing 10 per cent of the nation's GDP when the PM's dream vision of a 30 trillion dollar economy is achieved," he said.

PM Modi's Light-Hearted Response

Responding to Revanth Reddy's remarks, Prime Minister Modi also made a light-hearted pitch at the event, saying he was willing to provide Telangana with the same level of central support Gujarat received during his tenure and added that doing so might halve the state's current economic gains. "I would like to tell Revanth Reddy that whatever the Government of India has given to Gujarat in 10 years of rule, I am ready to give to you. But based on my knowledge, as soon as I do that, what you are currently receiving will be halved. You won't be able to reach where you want to go. So it is better that you ally with me only," PM Modi said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)