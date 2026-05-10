Abu Dhabi Property Soars: Capital Values Accelerate, Outpacing Dubai

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi's residential property market extended its growth momentum in the first quarter of 2026, with apartment prices posting double-digit gains as demand for ready homes in established communities continued to strengthen, according to business management consultant ValuStrat.

The ValuStrat Price Index for Abu Dhabi's freehold residential market rose 6.4 per cent quarterly and 17.8 per cent yearly to 148 points in Q1 2026, compared to increases of 4.3 per cent and 13.1 per cent respectively in the previous quarter.

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“Abu Dhabi's residential market maintained its upward trajectory, with capital values accelerating from the previous quarter. This partly reflects Abu Dhabi's later position in the property cycle relative to Dubai, alongside comparatively more accessible price points that continue to support end-user demand,” said Haider Tuaima, managing director and head of real estate research at ValuStrat.

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The report said there is currently no clear evidence that regional geopolitical tensions have materially affected Abu Dhabi's property market, although broader market shifts may take time to filter through to the capital.

The emirate saw the completion of 2,018 apartments and 392 villas during the first quarter of 2026, representing just 13.1 per cent of the expected residential pipeline for 2026.

Al Reef led in both apartments and villas, with a 36.6 per cent and 26.9 per cent annual increase, respectively. Saadiyat Island was the second-best performing at 15.4 per cent, while it recorded a slower but still robust performance in its apartments segment, a15.3 per cent gain.

Rental growth remained stable during the quarter. The residential rental index was unchanged quarter-on-quarter but rose 5.9 per cent annually to 128.1 points, with occupancy levels averaging 88.1 per cent.

Apartment asking rents in Abu Dhabi City averaged Dh121,500 annually, while citywide villa rents averaged Dh260,000 per year.

The report also highlighted strong activity in the off-plan market, Abu Dhabi recording a record 6,416 off-plan transactions in Q1, accounting for 80 per cent of total sales and marking a 20.6 per cent quarterly increase.

Average off-plan prices rose 21.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Dh2,191 per square foot, while the average ticket size climbed to Dh5.2 million.

Ready home transactions, however, declined 16.3 per cent quarterly, partly due to seasonal factors including Ramadan and Eid holidays, although average ready home prices increased 25 per cent annually.

Supply remained relatively controlled, supporting price growth. Abu Dhabi completed 2,018 apartments and 392 villas during the first quarter, representing 13.1 per cent of the expected residential pipeline for 2026.

The office sector also remained resilient, with office asking rents rising 4.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 21.3 per cent annually. Average occupancy across central business districts stood at 90 per cent.

ValuStrat noted that performance in the second quarter will be closely monitored amid geopolitical uncertainty and changing regional economic conditions.

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