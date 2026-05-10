M Squared CEO Karim Malash Named To Forbes Middle East Real Estate Leaders List

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Forbes Middle East has named Karim Malash, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of M squared, to its Most Impactful Real Estate Leaders 2026 list.

Forbes selects its award recipients based on their role and contributions to accelerating the growth of the real estate market in the Middle East. The 2026 list highlights leaders at real estate development companies that are shaping cities and major projects across the region. It features a diverse range of companies, from established firms to emerging developers working in residential, commercial, hospitality, and mixed-use projects.

The list includes 47 leading companies from the United Arab Emirates, followed by Saudi Arabia with 21 companies, and Egypt with 17 companies.

According to the IMARC Group, the Middle East real estate market has seen significant growth, driven by increasinginfrastructure projects and rising investment in non-oil sectors. Its value reached $420.5bn in 2025 and is expected to reach $849bn by 2034.

Malash brings 30 years of global experience in operations management, including five years in the real estate industry. Since joining M squared in 2021, his experience has been instrumental in accelerating the company's growth within Egypt's expanding real estate market.

He oversees a portfolio of real estate projects that combine sustainability and design to meet client needs while achieving operational excellence. Under Malash's leadership, M squared has launched projects including Masyaf Ras AlHekma inthe North Coast; MIST, a mixed-use urban community in New Cairo; and 31WEST, designed for luxury living and sustainable development in the 6th of October City.

Before transitioning into real estate development, Malash spent 25 years in the oil and gas sector at oilfield services company Schlumberger. He joined as a junior field engineer in 1996 and rose to hold key roles, including Vice President of Global Supply Chain and Shared Services. He also served as President of Testing Services Product Line, where he oversaw worldwide operations.

Through these roles across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, he led diverse teams, optimised large-scale global projects, and delivered results under challenging market conditions. His ability to manage multidisciplinary projects and navigate regulatory and market complexities across various countries has positioned M squared in creating sustainable, customer-driven communities.

Malash holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alexandria and an Executive MBA from Erasmus University. He also received advanced executive training at Harvard University, IMD Business School, and the London School of Economics, academic achievements that bridge his technical expertise with strategic leadership.