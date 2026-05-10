Egypt's Hajj Medical Mission Delivers 987 Healthcare Services To Pilgrims In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ministry of Health and Population said the Egyptian medical mission accompanying pilgrims during the Hajj season has provided 987 healthcare services to Egyptian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia since their arrival, while confirming that no infectious disease outbreaks have been detected among them.

In a statement, the ministry said medical teams are operating around the clock through clinics in Mecca and Medina to provide both preventive and treatment services to pilgrims throughout the pilgrimage season.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, spokesperson for the Health Ministry, said the overall health condition of Egyptian pilgrims remains stable, noting that continuous coordination is taking place with Saudi health authorities to ensure rapid response and medical support when needed.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Mostafa, head of Egypt's Hajj medical mission, said that 342 healthcare services were provided on May 9 alone, including 177 services delivered through clinics in Medina and 165 through clinics in Mecca.

He added that several medical cases required hospitalisation, including three patients admitted to intensive care units, one patient placed in intermediate care, and two patients admitted to inpatient wards at hospitals in Medina.

Three additional cases were also admitted to hospitals in Mecca, including one patient in intensive care and two others receiving inpatient treatment.

Mostafa said members of the Egyptian medical mission conducted visits to hospitalised pilgrims to monitor their conditions and praised the quality and efficiency of healthcare services provided by Saudi hospitals.

The ministry added that the Egyptian medical mission will continue conducting medical follow-ups for pilgrims at their residences while maintaining close coordination with Saudi authorities to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Egyptian pilgrims throughout the Hajj season.