Neetu Kapoor Recalls 'Shivering Before Every Shot' While Filming Jug Jugg Jeeyo After Rishi Kapoor's Demise

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has opened up about how filmmaker Karan Johar played a crucial role in bringing her back to films after the death of husband and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor.

Recalling a tough time post her husband's demise in 2020, Neetu shared an emotional memory.

She revealed that it was Karan who encouraged her to step back into the spotlight with Jug Jugg Jeeyo, adding that she was emotionally fragile at the time that she would shiver before every shot.

Speaking candidly at Soha Ali Khan's podcast show All About Her, Neetu shared,“Karan told me, 'Neetu ji, I think you have to get back and do a film,' I said yes.”

She revealed how she would be extremely nervous while filming Jug Jug Jeeyo.

“You have no idea, I was a nervous wreck while doing Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Before every shot, I would shiver. I have done 70-80 films, but my strength wasn't there. Going alone on a set without my husband. I had nobody. It was absolutely nerve-racking. But I did it, and that helped me.”

Her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who also joined her on the podcast show, reflected on the difficult phase the family went through after Rishi Kapoor's demise.

She shared that both mother and daughter were dealing with grief and could not fully lean on each other for emotional support.

Riddhima revealed,“She could not vent to me because I was also grieving, and I couldn't vent to her. We used to go into separate rooms to sleep.”

Neetu said stepping back into work eventually helped her heal.“I went out, I did shows, I judged some shows, and all of that made me stronger. Today, I don't need fame, I don't need money. I do films on and off just to make myself happy.”

For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a courageous battle with leukemia.

Talking about the movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, it marked Neetu Kapoor's return to mainstream cinema after a long gap and also her first film without Rishi Kapoor by her side.

Before that, her last major appearance had been in Do Dooni Chaar in 2010, where she shared screen space with Rishi Kapoor

The actress was recently seen in Daadi Ki Shaadi alongside Kapil Sharma. Riddhima marked her Bollywood debut in the movie.

–IANS

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