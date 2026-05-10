Crypto News: Pepeto Reveals Layer 2 Upgrade Following Dogecoin Success As Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $150,000 And Elon Musk Connection Grows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, May 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto announced a Layer 2 scaling addition to its exchange infrastructure this week, and the presale continues to close in on a Tier-1 listing while conversations about a Binance confirmation happening behind closed doors grow louder across every crypto community. Rounds are selling out at a speed that shows why experienced traders view this as the clearest next Dogecoin setup of the cycle.

The Bitcoin price prediction now targets $150,000, and that number proves the market is pointing upward while meme coin season forms around it. The only real question is whether people ends this cycle on the side that built wealth, or on the side that watched from the outside like the 99% who let Dogecoin pass and spent the rest of that run regretting they did not act a few days sooner.

Pepeto Layer 2 Upgrade Aligns With the Bitcoin Price Prediction as the Market Prepares for Its Largest Move

The Layer 2 upgrade on Pepeto's protocol, detailed on the project website, is proving what this presale can become. Large wallets placing serious capital get execution at institutional speed with full DeFi ownership. While Retail holders earn a permanent share of every trade proportional to their position, and the larger that position is today the more it returns once the exchange opens. This upgrade arrives at the right time, the point where the Bitcoin price prediction confirms a bull run that first lifts every strong presale into large multiples, and Pepeto sits at the front because of the volume that will run through the exchange at launch.

According to Coinmarketcap, BTC currently trades at $81,000 after clearing $80,000 for the first time since January, and Bernstein analyst Gautam Chhugani called this the weakest bear case Bitcoin has ever faced while holding his $150,000 year-end target. The 200-day moving average near $83,000 is the key confirmation level, and the pattern mirrors 2017 and 2021 where BTC spent months below its peak before doubling in under 90 days. Spot ETF inflows hit $630 million on May 1, Strategy holds 818,334 BTC, and the Bitcoin price prediction from $81,000 gives an 85% path to $150,000.

Every time bitcoin approaches a new high, the rotation into meme coins produces returns that only a presale entry can fully capture, and Pepeto leads every 2026 option.

Pepeto Whale Activity Proves the Next Dogecoin Pattern Is Forming

Crypto news from past cycles repeats one fact that most coverage leaves out. The actual number of holders who build real wealth from a project like Dogecoin is a small fraction of all participants. Most goes to large wallets and early insiders who had access first, and a small group of sharp investors who noticed the whale movement and followed. That sequence played out with Dogecoin, with SHIB, and with every meme coin that produced life-changing returns. Large holders entered first, informed capital followed, and the rest arrived at the peak.

In 2026, tracking whale behavior is easier because on-chain records show where big money is moving. Right now that money is moving into Pepeto. Entering wallets match the accumulation pattern of institutional buyers, the raise passed $9.94 million with 174% APY staking live, and the growing Elon Musk connection across every crypto news channel carries the same force that pushed Dogecoin from $0.007 to a $90 billion peak. Holders are calling Pepeto the next project Elon Musk will back publicly.

DOGE produced millionaires but it also produced millions who stood watching because they waited a single day too long. The on-chain data today puts the same facts in front of the whole world how the largest wallets are buying Pepeto right now.

Conclusion

Crypto news this cycle makes the direction obvious. The Bitcoin price prediction is heading toward higher levels this year, levels that in every single previous cycle pushed every portfolio holding a high potential meme coin into numbers that turned a life around overnight. And for 2026, no single project comes anywhere near Pepeto, with attention at the DOGE level forming ahead of the listing. The whales already hold positions, maybe they understand the Elon Musk connection to this project better than the rest of us, and every day someone reads about Pepeto and chooses to hold off is another day the entry moves higher.

This market does not often present the opportunity this clearly, and the Pepeto official website is where the people setting up portfolios for the largest gains of this cycle are entering right now. This is the second chance the market offers to those who missed DOGE, and second chances at this level last for days, maybe hours, but surely not for months.

Visit Pepeto Official Website and Enter Before the Listing Goes Live





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