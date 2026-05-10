Rubina Dilaik Says 'Feminism Is Incomplete' Unless A Man Gives His Woman's Identity To Bloom

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Television superstar Rubina Dilaik shared her thoughts on feminism and the balance between masculine and feminine energies.

The actress highlighted how true feminism can only exist when a man gives a woman the space to discover and build her own identity.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Rubina said,“Unless a man gives his woman's identity a chance to bloom, no matter how loudly we scream feminism, it's not possible.

Drawing a spiritual parallel, and how the energies of Shakti and Shiva work in harmony, just like partners in a relationship, Rubina said,“The masculine and feminine energies have to work in duality for us to truly believe in balance. When Shakti has to show her strength, Shakti will be seen. And when Shiva has to reflect masculinity, that will be seen. It is a beautiful balance between the two powers.”

She further explained how relationships evolve with time and how both partners take turns supporting each other, citing her own example with husband Abhinav Shukla.

“There will be phases in life where he will be building something and I will support him, and there will be phases where I am building my dreams and he will support me. When you acknowledge that, it creates a strong value system for the family.”

Rubina who is all set to participate in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15, will be flying off to Cape Town in South Africa for its shoot.

The actress who will be away from her baby twin girls for 40 days, also mentioned that it is going to be extremely tough for her as a mother to stay away from their physical touches and hugs.

–IANS

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