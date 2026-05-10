HH The Amir's Luncheon For 2026 Amir Cup Champions, Runners-Up

His Highness Personal Representative of the Amir, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al-Thani; and His Excellency President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani attended the luncheon.

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