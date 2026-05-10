Qatar Signals Resilience Amid Regional Strains

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Project Qatar 2026, the country's flagship construction exhibition, returns to the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) from June 9 to 11, drawing strategic backing from Ashghal, Qatar Chamber and Qatar Development Bank as organisers position the event as proof of the country's ability to sustain business momentum and international partnerships despite mounting regional pressures.

Now in its 22nd edition and themed Manufacture, Build, Innovate, the three-day exhibition will bring public and private sector stakeholders together to showcase the latest construction technologies, machinery and smart systems, with a dedicated B2B matchmaking platform, an Excellence in Industry and Innovation Awards programme, and a Startup Stage for SMEs and entrepreneurs.

Hayat Bayan, Commercial and Operations director at organiser IFP Qatar, told a news conference Sunday that the exhibition "delivers a positive message to local, regional, and international markets, reaffirming Qatar's ability to turn challenges into opportunities while maintaining business momentum and strategic partnerships despite the geopolitical developments across the region."

Bayan said the theme reflects a focus on supporting the industrial sector, advancing construction, and encouraging the adoption of innovative technologies. The exhibition, she added, "serves as a professional platform bringing together public and private sector stakeholders under one roof, while creating direct channels of communication between companies, suppliers, contractors, and investors to support the creation of new business opportunities and partnerships through the showcasing of the latest products, machinery, construction solutions, smart systems, and advanced technologies."

Hussain Youssef al-Abdulghani, director of the Administrative and Financial Affairs Department at Qatar Chamber, described Project Qatar 2026 as one of the region's leading specialised platforms in the construction sector.

"Project Qatar is playing a vital role in strengthening business partnerships, fostering collaboration between local and international companies, and providing a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and showcasing the latest technologies and innovations," he said.

He added: "Qatar Chamber is participating in the event as the Business Community Partner, in line with its continued support for impactful initiatives that reinforce Qatar's position as a regional hub for business and specialised exhibitions, while contributing to sustainable economic development."

The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is participating as a Strategic Partner. Abdulla Saad al-Saad, manager of the Public Relations and Communications Department at Ashghal, said the authority's involvement reflects its role in supporting Qatar's urban development and advancing infrastructure across the country.

He said Ashghal's pavilion will showcase flagship projects alongside the latest technologies and innovative solutions used in project delivery, with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and delivery efficiency. Al-Saad noted that the participation also provides an opportunity to strengthen collaboration with contractors, suppliers, and consultants, and to facilitate the exchange of expertise in support of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Qatar Development Bank (QDB) senior director of Marketing and Communications Ahmed Hassan al-Mahasna said the bank's participation embodies its national role in supporting the private sector, empowering Qatar-based companies, and connecting them with commercial and contractual opportunities.

He emphasised that this strengthens the role of Qatari companies in the construction sector's supply chains, noting that the QDB pavilion will host 18 Qatari companies this year to showcase their products and services that meet the needs of construction and infrastructure development projects in the country.

As part of QDB's efforts to localise business, al-Mahasna explained that the bank facilitated more than 440 contractual opportunities last year between private sector companies and various national entities, with a total value exceeding QR2bn.

Bayan noted that the exhibition will feature a dedicated B2B matchmaking platform to facilitate targeted meetings between buyers, suppliers, contractors, government entities, and international investors. The event will also host the Excellence in Industry and Innovation Awards, recognising achievements and sustainability leadership across the construction sector, as well as a Startup Stage for entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to present their solutions to investors and major companies.

Project Qatar 2026 DECC Ashghal Qatar Chamber