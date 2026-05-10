Kerala Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Kerala Amid Heavy Rain And Thunderstorm Forecast
Kerala Rains: Heavy rain is expected to continue across Kerala over the next five days as the IMD warns of thunderstorms, strong winds and a possible low-pressure formation over the Bay of Bengal. Yellow alerts remain in several districts
Kerala is likely to witness widespread rain activity for the next five days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Yellow alerts have been issued in multiple districts due to the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Yellow Alert Districts:
11/05/2026 – Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha
12/05/2026 – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam
13/05/2026 – Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam
14/05/2026 – Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad
The IMD defines heavy rainfall as precipitation ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours. Light rain is also expected in isolated places across the remaining districts.
A cyclonic circulation persists over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Sri Lanka region. Due to its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours.
An active trough stretches from north Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar through south Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, increasing rainfall activity over Kerala and neighbouring regions.
As a precautionary measure, fishing has been banned along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coast today. However, there are no restrictions along the Karnataka coast for now.
The IMD has also warned of strong winds and rough sea conditions in:
Gulf of Mannar
Kanyakumari region
Tamil Nadu coast
Southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal
Wind speeds may reach up to 60 kmph between May 12 and May 14, making sea conditions dangerous for fishermen.
The weather department has warned of thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph in isolated parts of Kerala till May 12.
Residents have been urged to remain cautious during lightning activity. Authorities advised people to move indoors immediately after spotting dark clouds or hearing thunder.
Important Safety Measures:
Avoid standing under trees during lightning
Disconnect electrical appliances during thunderstorms
Stay away from doors, windows and water sources
Avoid terrace activities and outdoor sports during cloudy conditions
Do not travel on bikes or tractors during lightning
Park vehicles away from trees and unstable structures
Secure loose objects that may fall during strong winds
Officials have also advised people to avoid bathing or collecting water during lightning as electric discharge may travel through pipelines.
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