Kerala Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Kerala Amid Heavy Rain And Thunderstorm Forecast

Kerala Rains: Heavy rain is expected to continue across Kerala over the next five days as the IMD warns of thunderstorms, strong winds and a possible low-pressure formation over the Bay of Bengal. Yellow alerts remain in several districts

Kerala is likely to witness widespread rain activity for the next five days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Yellow alerts have been issued in multiple districts due to the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Yellow Alert Districts:

11/05/2026 – Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha

12/05/2026 – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam

13/05/2026 – Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam

14/05/2026 – Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

The IMD defines heavy rainfall as precipitation ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours. Light rain is also expected in isolated places across the remaining districts.

A cyclonic circulation persists over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Sri Lanka region. Due to its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours.

An active trough stretches from north Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar through south Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, increasing rainfall activity over Kerala and neighbouring regions.

As a precautionary measure, fishing has been banned along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coast today. However, there are no restrictions along the Karnataka coast for now.

The IMD has also warned of strong winds and rough sea conditions in:

Gulf of Mannar

Kanyakumari region

Tamil Nadu coast

Southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal

Wind speeds may reach up to 60 kmph between May 12 and May 14, making sea conditions dangerous for fishermen.

The weather department has warned of thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph in isolated parts of Kerala till May 12.

Residents have been urged to remain cautious during lightning activity. Authorities advised people to move indoors immediately after spotting dark clouds or hearing thunder.

Important Safety Measures:

Avoid standing under trees during lightning

Disconnect electrical appliances during thunderstorms

Stay away from doors, windows and water sources

Avoid terrace activities and outdoor sports during cloudy conditions

Do not travel on bikes or tractors during lightning

Park vehicles away from trees and unstable structures

Secure loose objects that may fall during strong winds

Officials have also advised people to avoid bathing or collecting water during lightning as electric discharge may travel through pipelines.