TECHOM Shop Strengthens Enterprise Communication With Audiocodes Solutions For Modern Telecom And Collaboration Needs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TECHOM Shop, a leading Australian supplier of enterprise IT and communication technologies, today highlights its comprehensive range of AudioCodes solutions, helping businesses and telecom services providers modernize communication systems with secure, scalable and Microsoft Teams–ready infrastructure.

As organizations continue to shift toward unified communications and cloud-based collaboration platforms, demand for reliable and integrated voice solutions is rapidly growing. AudioCodes addresses this need with a portfolio of high-performance devices and solutions designed to deliver seamless voice, video and collaboration experiences.

👉 Explore AudioCodes solutions:

Supporting Telecom Services Providers and Enterprises

Telecom services providers and enterprises face increasing challenges in delivering consistent and secure communication across hybrid work environments. Legacy systems often lack flexibility, while modern collaboration tools require advanced integration to function effectively. AudioCodes bridges this gap by enabling:

. Seamless integration with Microsoft Teams and unified communication platforms

. Secure voice and VoIP infrastructure

. Scalable deployments for enterprises and service providers

. Reliable communication across hybrid and cloud environments

“Organizations today need communication solutions that integrate seamlessly with collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams,” said a TECHOM Shop spokesperson.“AudioCodes Teams integration devices and voice solutions provide the reliability and performance required for modern business environments.”

Featured AudioCodes Products Available

TECHOM Shop offers a range of AudioCodes products and solutions tailored for telecom services providers and enterprise communication needs.

1. AudioCodes Teams Integration Devices

AudioCodes provides certified devices designed to integrate directly with Microsoft Teams, ensuring smooth communication and collaboration.

Key products include:

. AudioCodes C450HD IP Phone – Microsoft Teams-certified executive business phone

. AudioCodes C470HD IP Phone – Feature-rich Teams phone for professionals

. AudioCodes C455HD – Mid-range Teams-compatible device for hybrid use

Ideal for businesses adopting Microsoft Teams voice solutions

2. Session Border Controllers (SBCs)

AudioCodes SBCs deliver secure voice connectivity and interoperability between networks and platforms.

Popular solutions include:

. AudioCodes Mediant 800 SBC – Compact solution for small to medium enterprises

. AudioCodes Mediant 1000B SBC – Scalable platform for enterprise environments

. AudioCodes Mediant Virtual Edition (VE) – Cloud-based SBC for flexible deployment

Critical for telecom services providers enabling VoIP and SIP connectivity

3. VoIP Gateways (Mediant Series)

AudioCodes Mediant gateways enable smooth migration from legacy telephony systems to IP-based communication networks.

Key Solutions offerings:

. Mediant 500 Gateway – Entry-level VoIP gateway

. Mediant 800 Gateway – Hybrid connectivity for enterprise setups

. Mediant 3000 Gateway – High-capacity solution for large deployments

Supports hybrid voice environments and legacy system integration

4. AudioCodes Meeting Room & Collaboration Devices

AudioCodes also provides collaboration hardware designed to enhance meeting and conferencing experiences.

Key Solutions include:

. Microsoft Teams Room bundles

. AudioCodes Room Experience kits

. Conference room voice optimization devices

Designed for seamless meeting room communication

5. Management & Monitoring Solutions

AudioCodes offers software tools for managing and optimizing communication environments.

Key capabilities include:

. Voice network monitoring

. Device management and provisioning

. Performance analytics

Helps telecom services providers maintain network reliability and performance

Driving Business Value Through Unified Communication

AudioCodes solutions are designed to deliver measurable outcomes for businesses and telecom services providers. Some of the key benefits include:

. Improved communication reliability and clarity

. Seamless Microsoft Teams integration

. Enhanced network security and compliance

. Reduced operational complexity

. Scalable infrastructure for future growth

AudioCodes Teams integration devices are especially valuable for organizations transitioning to cloud-based collaboration tools, ensuring a consistent and professional communication experience.

Why Businesses Choose AudioCodes For Modern Telecom?

AudioCodes is recognized as a trusted provider of voice networking and unified communications solutions due to:

. Deep integration with Microsoft Teams and UC platforms

. Proven expertise in VoIP and SIP technologies

. Carrier-grade solutions for telecom services providers

. End-to-end communication infrastructure offerings

TECHOM Shop: Your Partner for AudioCodes Solutions

TECHOM Shop provides a streamlined platform for businesses to access AudioCodes products, supported by expert guidance and enterprise-focused services.

Key advantages include:

. Access to genuine AudioCodes products

. Competitive pricing for bulk and enterprise orders

. Expert consultation for solution selection

. Reliable delivery across Australia

Take the Next Step: Upgrade Your Communication Infrastructure

Businesses and telecom services providers are encouraged to connect directly with TECHOM Shop for customized AudioCodes solutions.

👉 Looking for AudioCodes Teams integration devices?

👉 Planning to upgrade your VoIP or SIP infrastructure?

👉 Need scalable communication solutions for your enterprise?

Contact TECHOM Shop today:

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One can request for:

. Tailored product recommendations

. Bulk pricing and enterprise deals

. Microsoft Teams integration guidance

. Deployment and configuration support

Industries We Support

AudioCodes solutions available through TECHOM Shop are widely used across:

. Telecom services providers

. Corporate enterprises

. Government and public sector

. Healthcare and education

. IT and managed service providers

These industries rely on secure and reliable communication systems to maintain operational efficiency.

Explore AudioCodes Solutions

To discover the full range of AudioCodes products, including AudioCodes Teams integration devices, gateways and SBCs, visit:

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About TECHOM Shop

TECHOM Shop is an Australia-based provider of IT hardware, communication technologies and networking solutions. Partnering with leading global brands, TECHOM Shop delivers reliable, scalable and future-ready solutions that support businesses and telecom services providers in achieving their communication goals.

