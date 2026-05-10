Trump Says US Monitoring Buried Iranian Enriched Uranium

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, May 11 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has said that the United States is monitoring Iranian enriched uranium buried under the rubble, and the US Space Force takes charge of the matter.

If anyone approaches the Iranian enriched uranium, the United States will know about it and "blow them up," Trump said in an interview with independent journalist Sharyl Attkisson, which was recorded last week and aired on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Trump claimed that it would only take two more weeks for US forces to hit "every single target" in Iran, which he said was "militarily defeated."

"We could go in for two more weeks and do every single target. We have certain targets that we wanted to... And we've done probably 70 per cent of them, but we have other targets that we could conceivably hit," said Trump.

Iran's response to the latest US proposed text for ending the war was sent on Sunday to mediator Pakistan, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported.

According to the proposed plan, at this stage, negotiations will focus on ending the war in the region, the IRNA report said. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Iran needs to "make it clear" that they do not seek a nuclear weapon, which Washington sees as key to a peace deal.

Iran's latest draft proposal for talks with the United States calls for an immediate cessation of conflict on all fronts, a guarantee for no more "aggression" against Iran, and the lifting of US sanctions and naval blockade, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

"The proposal highlights the need to immediately end the war, provide guarantees for the non-repetition of the aggression against Iran, and certain other issues within a political agreement," Tasnim cited an informed source as saying.

It also demands a 30-day window for rescinding US sanctions on Iranian oil sales, and the release of Iran's frozen assets following the preliminary agreement, it reported.

The United States and Israel conducted joint strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities on February 28, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior Iranian officials and civilians. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and US interests in the region and tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz.