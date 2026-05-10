Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Braces For Scorching Week As Temperature Nears 38°C

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is set to face intense heat and rising humidity over the next few days. IMD predicts temperatures touching 38°C, with hot winds and sticky weather likely to make outdoor conditions uncomfortable

Delhi residents are likely to experience uncomfortable weather conditions over the next four days as heat and humidity continue to rise. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital may record a maximum temperature of 38°C on May 11, while the minimum could remain around 27°C. Although partly cloudy skies are expected, they are unlikely to bring any major relief from the scorching conditions.

Humidity levels may climb close to 65 percent, making the weather feel warmer than the actual temperature. Afternoon hours are expected to remain particularly harsh due to strong sunlight and hot surface winds. Weather experts believe that the combination of heat and moisture in the air could increase discomfort levels significantly across the city.

Even though the IMD has not issued a formal heatwave warning for Delhi, weather conditions may still feel severe for many people. Continuous high temperatures and rising humidity are likely to create heat stress-like situations, especially during the daytime.

Experts say the“feels like” temperature may remain higher than the actual reading because of the moisture in the atmosphere. People stepping outdoors during peak afternoon hours could face dehydration, headaches, exhaustion and fatigue. Doctors have advised residents to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.

The weather department expects temperatures to hover between 36°C and 37°C till May 14. While there may be a slight dip in temperature later in the week, humidity is expected to continue, keeping discomfort levels high across the capital.

With Delhi's summer conditions becoming harsher, health experts have urged people to take preventive measures. Residents have been advised to avoid outdoor activities between 12 pm and 4 pm when the sun remains strongest. Wearing light cotton clothes, covering the head while travelling and drinking sufficient water are being recommended to prevent dehydration.

Children, elderly people and those with health conditions are considered more vulnerable to the impact of rising temperatures. Drivers and commuters spending long hours outdoors have also been advised to carry water and avoid direct exposure to the afternoon heat whenever possible.

Meteorologists believe the weakening of western disturbances and continuous bright sunshine are contributing to the sustained rise in temperatures across Delhi. Night temperatures are also staying relatively high, reducing chances of relief even after sunset.