Baku Hosts Arts Olimpia, Bringing Together Young Talents

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

For two days, Baku turned into a true capital of art and inspiration as the city grandly hosted Arts Olimpia / İncəsənət Olimpiadası 2026, bringing together around 2,000 talented children and young performers from all across the country, AzerNEWS reports.

The stages of the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre and the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic Hall welcomed participants almost without interruption. From early morning until late evening, audiences were immersed in an atmosphere of creativity: vibrant choreographic performances were followed by vocal acts, theatrical productions, and musical compositions.

The project was traditionally organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association with the support of cultural partners. Among the representatives of the organizing team is Aziz Azizov, President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association and Head of the Culture Department of the Azerbaijan Youth Union, who is actively involved in implementing creative and youth initiatives in the country.

Arts Olimpia 2026 covered several artistic fields, ranging from folk and pop genres to academic art, вокal performance, instrumental music, artistic recitation, theater, and choreography.

The event gained a particularly large scale thanks to the program being held simultaneously at two venues, which made it possible to host a record number of participants from different regions of Azerbaijan and reinforced the festival's status as one of the country's largest creative events of the year.

Over the course of two days, the festival stages became arenas for first major victories, bright debuts, and powerful emotions. Despite their young age, many participants demonstrated a high level of training and genuine professionalism.

Arts Olimpia / İncəsənət Olimpiadası 2026 once again proved that such projects play a key role in the development of children's and youth creativity, helping discover new talents and strengthen the country's cultural environment.

It has already been announced that the next major event - the Azerbaijan Dance and Cheerleading Championship 2026 will take place on June 7 at the Sərhədçi Sports Complex. Registration for participants has already begun.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.