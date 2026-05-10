In Lviv Region, Conflict Between Two Men Ends With Shots Being Fired At Car Suspect Detained

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Lviv Region Police reported this on Facebook.

“The incident occurred in one of the villages in the Lviv district... an argument broke out between a 40-year-old resident and a 47-year-old resident of a neighboring village, which escalated into a fight. Afterward, the younger man involved in the incident took a hunting rifle and fired at an Audi Q5 belonging to his opponent. No one was injured as a result of the incident,” the police reported.

According to their information, the shooter was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and the weapon used in the shooting was seized and sent for forensic examination.

Shooting incident occurs in Kyiv; driver wounds pedestrian

The decision on imposing a preventive measure on the suspect is currently pending.

As reported by Ukrinform, a fight in Kyiv escalated into a shooting, and the attacker was detained.

Photo: National Police