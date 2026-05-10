In Lviv Region, Conflict Between Two Men Ends With Shots Being Fired At Car Suspect Detained
“The incident occurred in one of the villages in the Lviv district... an argument broke out between a 40-year-old resident and a 47-year-old resident of a neighboring village, which escalated into a fight. Afterward, the younger man involved in the incident took a hunting rifle and fired at an Audi Q5 belonging to his opponent. No one was injured as a result of the incident,” the police reported.
According to their information, the shooter was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and the weapon used in the shooting was seized and sent for forensic examination.Read also: Shooting incident occurs in Kyiv; driver wounds pedestrian
The decision on imposing a preventive measure on the suspect is currently pending.
As reported by Ukrinform, a fight in Kyiv escalated into a shooting, and the attacker was detained.
Photo: National Police
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment