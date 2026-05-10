Nearly 2,250 Hectares Burned In Ukraine's Ecosystems Due To Fires SES

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Nearly 2,250 hectares of Ukrainian land have burned as a result of fires in ecosystems. This is the result of 1,821 fires that are destroying our nature. While the country fights for every meter, fire is destroying our rear areas due to heat, shelling, and human negligence," the statement said.

Firefighting efforts continue in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone in Kyiv region

In particular, the scale of fires by region is as follows: Zhytomyr region – 842.3 ha; Chernihiv region – 503.65 ha; Kyiv region – 201.47 ha; Rivne region – 182.73 ha; Zakarpattia region – 114.04 ha; Dnipropetrovsk region – 80.13 ha; Volyn region – 61.27 ha; Kharkiv region – 60.26 ha; Vinnytsia region – 41.69 ha; Lviv region – 40.08 ha; Poltava region – 23.75 ha; Cherkasy region – 17.64 ha; Ivano-Frankivsk region – 13.42 ha; Odesa region – 13.23 ha.

The SES emphasized that burning dry grass and waste destroys nature and poses a threat to life.

As previously reported, efforts are ongoing to extinguish a large forest fire covering 1,200 hectares in the exclusion zone in the Kyiv region.

Photo for illustration purposes