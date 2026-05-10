Young Author: Grade 8 Student Ayesha Shakeel Shaikh Makes Mark With Dual Book Release

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In an era where digital distractions often overshadow the written, Ayesha Shakeel Shaikh, a dedicated Grade 8 student at Al-Arqam Academy, has officially joined the ranks of published authors. With the simultaneous release of two distinct books; the fantasy novel LOST SOULS OF AURENWOOD and the spiritual guide BE THE IDEAL MISLIMAH. Ayesha has achieved a major milestone, demonstrating a level of literary versatility rare for any author, let alone a student.

Ayesha's achievements have already garnered significant local recognition. Both titles are now housed in the Qatar National Library. Having her work cataloged, alongside over a million titles and authors who have changed the world, in one of the world's most modern intellectual hubs is a rare feat for a young student.

In Lost Souls of Aurenwood, Ayesha invites readers into a world of magic and mystery. Reviewers have noted the book is a testament to Ayesha's ability to weave themes of love, courage, and hope into a compelling young adult adventure.

Ayesha's second publication, Be the Ideal Muslimah, showcases her striking range. Transitioning from fiction to non-fiction, she offers a sincere guide and practical companion for her peers.

Her writing is deeply rooted in her personal devotion; notably, Ayesha has already memorized 13 Chapters of the Quran, a spiritual foundation that shines through her work. This book provides a framework for self-growth and moral excellence while navigating modern life's challenges and encouraging readers to live the with intention of serving the Almighty.

Reflecting on her journey, Ayesha says: "If I had waited for the stars to align, I'd still be staring at a blank page instead of holding two published books." For Ayesha, writing is a mission of Sadaqah Jariyah. She is currently working on several upcoming titles, with a specific focus on Islamic books intended to provide everlasting guidance for others.

However, her ambitions extend beyond just her writing career. Driven by a desire to serve her community in multiple ways, Ayesha aspires to become a surgeon. This goal of entering the medical field reflects the same discipline she applies to her writing and her Quranic memorization, highlighting a future dedication to both Islamic and humanitarian excellence.

Ayesha's books are currently available to a global audience via Amazon, providing a platform for her work to reach readers far beyond the borders of Qatar. For the community in Doha, seeing an eighth-grade student's name on the shelves of the Qatar National Library serves as a powerful reminder of the heights young talent can reach with passion, hard work, and determination.

As she balances her school studies with her Quranic goals and flourishing literary career, the community eagerly anticipates the next chapter for this multifaceted talent.