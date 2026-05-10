Qatar Condemns Drone Attack Targeting Kuwait

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar condemns the drone attack targeting the sisterly State of Kuwait, describing it as a blatant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and a flagrant breach of international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses the need to halt unjustified attacks against sisterly countries.

The Ministry also affirms the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the State of Kuwait, and its support for all measures it may take to safeguard its sovereignty and security.