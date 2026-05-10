Global News Hosts Provincewide BC Conservative Leadership Debate On Economy, Energy And Natural Resources

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- British Columbians tuned in across the province on Saturday, May 9, as five candidates seeking the leadership of the Conservative Party of BC took part in the live televised Global News BC Conservative Leadership Debate, sponsored by Resource Works.

Broadcast live to across all Global BC and CKNW platforms, the 90-minute debate featured candidates Iain Black, Caroline Elliott, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Yuri Fulmer and MLA Peter Milobar in a wide-ranging discussion focused on British Columbia's economy, energy future, natural resources, health care, affordability and economic growth.

Moderated by Global BC legislature reporter and anchor Ben O'Hara-Byrne, the debate provided viewers with an opportunity to hear directly from candidates competing to become Leader of the Official Opposition and challenger to Premier David Eby in the next provincial election.

“Resource Works convened the May 9 leadership debate to put British Columbia's resource economy at the centre of the political conversation, and we will continue convening that conversation across parties, sectors, and communities,” said Stewart Muir, President and CEO of Resource Works.

The debate explored issues including energy security, mining and mineral exploration, forestry, agriculture, infrastructure, investment certainty, housing affordability and economic competitiveness. Candidates were also challenged on how they would balance economic development, environmental stewardship and reconciliation with Indigenous communities.

“Hosting this debate reflects our commitment to public service journalism and to providing a trusted forum for discussion of important political issues,” said Bhupinder Hundal, News Director and Station Manager at Global BC.

Resource Works said the strong public interest in the debate reflects growing concern about British Columbia's economic direction and the future of key industries that support communities throughout the province.

“Natural resources remain foundational to British Columbia's economy and long-term prosperity,” added Muir.“This debate created an important opportunity for candidates to present their vision to British Columbians on issues that directly affect jobs, investment, affordability and the province's future growth.”

The Conservative Party of BC leadership vote concludes on May 30, 2026.

Media assets are available here.

Global News BC Conservative Party debate can be viewed here.

Resource Works is a non-partisan, not-for-profit organization founded in Vancouver in 2014. Its sponsorship of the debate reflects its mission to build public understanding of the natural resource economy and the issues that matter to British Columbians.

Media Contact

Garth Jackson Agency

...

1.778.323.4811