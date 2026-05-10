CHKP Investors Have Opportunity To Join Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (“Check Point” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: CHKP ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Check Point released its Q1 2026 financial results on April 30, 2026. The Company claimed its product revenue suffered due to "go-to-market changes implemented at the beginning of the quarter." During the Company's earnings call, executives disclosed that these changes would continue to have "a short-term impact on our business" and would also "negatively affect our 2026 revenue projections." Based on this news, shares of Check Point fell by more than 19.6% on the same day.

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The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

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CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

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