Ukraine Submits“List Of 1,000” To Russia For Prisoner Swap

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine has handed over a“list of 1,000” names to the Russian side as part of preparations for a prisoner exchange.

According to Ukrinform, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War as reported this on Telegram.

“Following negotiations mediated by the United States, which took place the day before, Ukraine provided the Russian side with a 'list of 1,000', compiled according to the duration of captivity of Ukrainian defenders and servicewomen since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” the statement said.

The Coordination Headquarters noted that this approach has been repeatedly agreed upon by authorized negotiators from both Ukraine and Russia.

“This is a fair humanitarian approach, carried out with the participation and support of the United States of America, demonstrating Ukraine's care for its defenders and serving as one of the steps toward a just peace,” the statement added.

The Coordination Headquarters stressed that negotiations are ongoing and urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information outside official sources.

Zelensky says Ukraine has received Russia's consent for 1,000-for-1,000exchange

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky said that a“1,000 for 1,000” prisoner exchange is being prepared and should take place.