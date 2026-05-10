Somnath Temple's 'Kumbhabhishek' Rehearsal Held Ahead Of PM's Visit

'Kumbhabhishek' Rehearsal at Somnath Temple

A rehearsal for the 'Kumbhabhishek' ceremony, scheduled to be performed on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was conducted at the Somnath Temple on Sunday evening. The ceremony involves the ritual of lifting the 'Kalash' atop the temple. In the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the 'Kalash' was ceremonially lifted to the temple's pinnacle using a 90-meter-high crane.

According to the Gujarat Government, the temple complex glowed under multicoloured illuminations on the serene moonlit evening, drawing enthusiastic cheers from gathered devotees and visitors ahead of the high-profile event.

PM Modi Touts Gujarat's Development

Meanwhile, addressing a public rally in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that state's development in the last 20-25 years under the Bhartiya Janata Party's regime is the core reason why the future generations of the State will support the Modi government.

From Salt to Semiconductors

Addressing the gathering at the rally, PM Modi lauded Gujarat, saying that it has come a long way from being able to produce only salt to becoming a hub for the manufacturing of semiconductor chips, building metro coaches, producing modern railway engines and will soon manufacture aircraft.

"There was a time when we did nothing, or rather, could do nothing except produce salt. Today, that same Gujarat is manufacturing semiconductor chips. Gujarat is building metro coaches today. Gujarat is producing modern railway engines. Gujarat is now preparing to manufacture aircraft. If we look at each of these milestones, it's evident how rapidly we are moving towards all-around development," he said.

Further, PM Modi highlighted that Gujarat has become the first State in the country to establish a Climate Change Department, underlining that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) became the fourth government in the world to create such a ministry. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)