Tripura SEC Issues Schedule For Village Committee Polls In TTAADC

TTAADC Election Schedule Released

The Tripura State Election Commission (SEC) on Sunday issued the schedule for the preparation and publication of polling stations, ahead of the upcoming Village Committee (VC) elections in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas.

In a notification issued by the SEC Secretary Anurag Sen, the Commission announced that the draft list of polling stations for the conduct of the General Election to the Village Committees will be published on May 11, 2026.

According to the schedule, claims and objections regarding the draft polling station list can be submitted up to May 15, 2026. The disposal of claims and objections has been scheduled for May 17, while the final publication of the polling station list will take place on May 18, 2026.

The notification further stated that all Block Development Officers (BDOs), who have been entrusted with the responsibilities of Returning Officers for the Village Committee elections, have been directed to take necessary action for the preparation of the polling station schedule. The development marks another key administrative step ahead of the much-awaited Village Committee elections in the TTAADC areas.

New TTAADC Chief Sworn In

Meanwhile, in a low-key ceremony held at Nuai Auditorium in Khumulwng, Runeil Debbarma, on May 6, was sworn in as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Law Secretary Sankari Das. Alongside Debbarma, CK Jamatai also took the oath as an Executive Member (EM) of the council.

Key Leaders Absent from Ceremony

Tripura Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma was absent from the ceremony as he is currently undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. The event also saw the absence of several key political figures, including elected MDCs and senior party leaders. Among them was Brishaketu Debbarma, a minister in the BJP-led coalition government, whose absence is being seen as indicative of growing differences within the party leadership.

No elected members from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, who are yet to take oath as MDCs, were present at the ceremony.

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