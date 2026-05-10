Emergency Crews Containing Forest Fire In Zhytomyr Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine reported this on Faceboo.

The fire area has decreased to approximately 300 hectares as of 19:00, according to SES.

Fire spread has not been recorded. Instead, smoldering remains of fallen wood and forest litter are being observed.

Rescuers are patrolling the area, extinguishing isolated hotspots, and monitoring the situation using drones.

Road clearing and the creation of mineralized firebreaks are also underway.

“The situation is under control, and work continues,” the emergency service said.

fighting efforts continue in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone in Kyiv regio

As previously reported by Ukrinform, nearly 2,250 hectares of land have burned in ecosystem fires across Ukraine.