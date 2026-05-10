UAE Condemns Drone Attack On Commercial Ship In Qatari Waters

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the terrorist drone attack that targeted a commercial cargo ship in the territorial waters of the State of Qatar, causing a small fire on the ship without any injuries.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that this terrorist attack represents a violation of the sovereignty of the fraternal State of Qatar and a threat to its security and stability.

The ministry voiced the UAE's full solidarity with the State of Qatar and its support for everything that would preserve its security and stability.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that this attack constitutes a flagrant violation of Security Council Resolution 2817, which emphasized freedom of navigation.

The ministry rejected targeting commercial vessels or disrupting international maritime routes, stressing that targeting commercial navigation and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of pressure or economic blackmail constitutes acts of piracy and poses a direct threat to the stability of the region and its people and to global energy security.

