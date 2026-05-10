Qatar Participates In COP31 Preparatory Meeting In Antakya

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar participated in the preparatory meeting for the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, held in Antakya, Hatay, Turkiye, in preparation for the main conference to be held in Antalya next November.

Assistant Undersecretary for Climate Change Affairs in the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Eng. Ahmad Mohammed Al Sada led the State of Qatar's delegation, with the participation of representatives from several countries and international organizations, within the framework of the meeting held under the theme "resilient and sustainable cities."

The conference included specialized panel discussions focused on climate action in urban environments, including enhancing the resilience of cities to the effects of climate change, the energy transition, and low-carbon development pathways.

Assistant Undersecretary for Climate Change Affairs Eng. Ahmad Mohammed Al Sada participated in a high-level roundtable in which participants reviewed their countries' efforts in building capacity to address climate change, stressing the active role that Qatar plays at the international climate level in the preparation phase for COP31.