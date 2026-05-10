Indonesia Volcano Eruption: Search And Rescue Operation Ends, All Victims Found

MENAFN - IANS) Jakarta, May 11 (IANS) The Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) stated on Sunday that the joint Search And Rescue (SAR) team has concluded the search operation as all victims of the Mount Dukono eruption have been found.

Abdul Muhari, Head of the BNPB Disaster Data, Information, and Communication Centre, said that the victims who were previously declared as missing have now been found, and the joint SAR team had found the one female Indonesian victim on Sunday.

"With the discovery of the other two victims, all victims previously declared missing have been found," Muhari stated, reported the National News Agency of Indonesia Antara.

The two victims who were of foreign nations were identified as males aged 30 and 27, according to the report.

Due to the eruptive activity of Mount Dokono and the bodies being buried under a significant amount of volcanic material, the evacuation of the victims was delayed, noted the report.

The remains were taken to Tobelo Regional Hospital for identification and further processing.

Other than the three fatalities, 15 people were found safe, out of which seven were Singaporean nationals, and eight were Indonesian citizens.

The report mentioned that regret was expressed by BNPB over the climbing activity despite the Mount Dukono hiking route being fully closed since April 17 by the the Mount Dukono hiking route.

"We urge hiking operators and the public to help disseminate information about the route closure. Violations may result in sanctions under prevailing regulations to ensure public safety," Muhari said, noted the report.

BNPB also urged the public to comply with the Geological Agency recommendations on activity restrictions to prevent similar incidents, it added.

Mount Dukono erupted at around 7:40 a.m. local time on Friday, sending a column of volcanic ash up to about 10 km into the sky.

–IANS

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