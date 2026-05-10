West Bengal: Two IAS Officers Appointed As Joint Secretaries In CMO

IAS Officers Appointed to Bengal CMO

Two IAS officers have been transferred and appointed as Joint Secretaries in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) by the West Bengal government, according to an official order.

As per the notification, P Prometh, currently serving as Joint Secretary in the MS & ME Department, and Nwneet Mittal, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Paschim Medinipur, have been appointed as Joint Secretaries in the Chief Minister's Office with immediate effect. The order stated that the appointments have been made "in the interest of public service" and will remain effective until further orders. The notification was issued by Rajesh Pandey, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Government of West Bengal.

New Government Takes Charge

Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal. The oath of office was administered by Governor RN Ravi at a grand swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders.

Calling it the beginning of a new chapter for the state, Adhikari said the "Sonar Bangla" era had officially begun after the BJP's sweeping victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. In West Bengal, the BJP registered a significant surge, winning 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, a major shift in a state where it had secured 77 seats in the previous election. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had won 212 seats in the last Assembly polls, finished a distant second with 80 seats. (ANI)

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