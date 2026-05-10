Sonar Bangla Roadmap: Suvendu Adhikari Brings 7 WBCS Officers To CMO

CM Adhikari's First Move: Major Administrative Reshuffle

In his first major administrative move since taking the oath of office, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has initiated a significant reshuffle within the state's executive hierarchy. Following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) landmark victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, the Personnel and Administrative Reforms (P & AR) Department has transferred seven seasoned West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) officers to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

According to notification No. 904-PAR (WBCS)/1D-109/2026, dated May 10, 2026, the Governor has sanctioned the appointment of seven officers to the post of Senior Deputy Secretary in the CMO. The transition, effective immediately, aims to streamline the new administration's "Sonar Bangla" roadmap.

The appointed officers include: Pramit Das (Batch 2003), moving from his role as District SWO & SEO, Howrah; Samrat Chakraborty (Batch 2004), previously stationed in the Housing Department; Amartya Chakraborti (Batch 2007) transferred from the Fisheries Department; Ayan Dutta Gupta (Batch 2007), formerly SDO, Diamond Harbour; Rajarshi Nath (Batch 2008), formerly SDO, Bardhaman Sadar North; Dip Bhaduri (Batch 2008) moving from District SWO & SEO, Purba Medinipur and Surajit Ray (Batch 2011), previously Additional Director, DLRS.

BJP's Landmark Victory and New Government

The administrative overhaul follows a seismic shift in West Bengal's political landscape. Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday by Governor RN Ravi. The ceremony, held in Kolkata, was attended by high-profile dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various Union Ministers. The 2026 Assembly election results marked a decisive mandate for the BJP, registering a significant surge, winning 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, a major shift in a state where it had earlier secured 77 seats in the previous election. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had won 212 seats in the last Assembly polls, finished a distant second with 80 seats and is leading in one constituency

Adhikari on Saturday took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal. The oath of office was administered by Governor RN Ravi at a grand swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders. Calling it the beginning of a new chapter for the state, Adhikari said the "Sonar Bangla" era had officially begun after the BJP's sweeping victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

The Rise of Suvendu Adhikari

The rise of Suvendu Adhikari to the Chief Minister's office marks the culmination of a political journey spanning more than three decades, during which he evolved from a grassroots Congress worker in coastal Bengal to one of the most influential political leaders in eastern India. (ANI)

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