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CA Cybersecurity Analytics Introduces Unified Cyber Modelling Framework To Bridge IT And Business
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Poland, April 2026 – CA Cybersecurity Analytics today announced the launch of its Unified Cyber Modelling Framework. A bold step forward. A simpler way to connect what has long been fragmented.
This new approach aligns IT systems, risk management, and business operations within one cohesive structure-built for clarity, speed, and control.
At its core sits CA (Cybersecurity Analytics). Not just a layer, but the connector. It links Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) with Risk and Information Management (RIM)-turning complexity into something usable. Something actionable.
Because today's reality is messy, systems don't talk. Processes break. Risk lives in silos.
This framework fixes that.
It creates a unified environment where automation meets governance. Where infrastructure aligns with people, assets, and compliance. Everything connected. Everything visible.
A New Standard for Cybersecurity and Risk Integration
The framework is built on three pillars. Clear. Focused. Interdependent:
. ISMS – Driving automation, integration, and infrastructure efficiency
. RIM – Strengthening governance across people, assets, and compliance
. Unified Cyber Workflows & Modelling – Enabling rapid, structured, and scalable change
Together, they are orchestrated through the CA core.
One change doesn't stay isolated. It cascades-triggering the right controls, the right risk adjustments, across the entire ecosystem.
From Complexity to Clarity
This isn't theory. It's production-ready.
Organisations can experiment. Adapt. Move fast-without losing control.
They can:
. Test new processes and technologies
. Align every change with ISMS requirements automatically
. Model both structured and unstructured data with precision
. Roll out system-wide updates-without disruption
The result? Less friction. More confidence.
Cybersecurity and compliance stop being blockers. They become enablers.
Empowering the Future of Cyber Ecosystems
This is about more than integration. It's about direction.
With a strong focus on unified cyber modelling, CA Cybersecurity Analytics is redefining how organisations manage data, risk, and security in a connected world.
The gap between IT and business is closing.
What replaces it is something stronger. More resilient. Built to scale.
About CA Cybersecurity Analytics
CA Cybersecurity Analytics is a global leader in cybersecurity, data protection, and AI risk management. The company delivers continuous threat monitoring, expert guidance on AI adoption, and enterprise-level security frameworks that actually work in real-world environments. Their team of specialists helps organisations build resilience, reduce operational risks, and navigate the increasingly complex world of digital security confidently.
This new approach aligns IT systems, risk management, and business operations within one cohesive structure-built for clarity, speed, and control.
At its core sits CA (Cybersecurity Analytics). Not just a layer, but the connector. It links Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) with Risk and Information Management (RIM)-turning complexity into something usable. Something actionable.
Because today's reality is messy, systems don't talk. Processes break. Risk lives in silos.
This framework fixes that.
It creates a unified environment where automation meets governance. Where infrastructure aligns with people, assets, and compliance. Everything connected. Everything visible.
A New Standard for Cybersecurity and Risk Integration
The framework is built on three pillars. Clear. Focused. Interdependent:
. ISMS – Driving automation, integration, and infrastructure efficiency
. RIM – Strengthening governance across people, assets, and compliance
. Unified Cyber Workflows & Modelling – Enabling rapid, structured, and scalable change
Together, they are orchestrated through the CA core.
One change doesn't stay isolated. It cascades-triggering the right controls, the right risk adjustments, across the entire ecosystem.
From Complexity to Clarity
This isn't theory. It's production-ready.
Organisations can experiment. Adapt. Move fast-without losing control.
They can:
. Test new processes and technologies
. Align every change with ISMS requirements automatically
. Model both structured and unstructured data with precision
. Roll out system-wide updates-without disruption
The result? Less friction. More confidence.
Cybersecurity and compliance stop being blockers. They become enablers.
Empowering the Future of Cyber Ecosystems
This is about more than integration. It's about direction.
With a strong focus on unified cyber modelling, CA Cybersecurity Analytics is redefining how organisations manage data, risk, and security in a connected world.
The gap between IT and business is closing.
What replaces it is something stronger. More resilient. Built to scale.
About CA Cybersecurity Analytics
CA Cybersecurity Analytics is a global leader in cybersecurity, data protection, and AI risk management. The company delivers continuous threat monitoring, expert guidance on AI adoption, and enterprise-level security frameworks that actually work in real-world environments. Their team of specialists helps organisations build resilience, reduce operational risks, and navigate the increasingly complex world of digital security confidently.
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