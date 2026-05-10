Drone Incidents In Latvia Caused By Russian EW, Ukraine's FM Sybiha Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian top diplomat reported this on social media platform X, according to Ukrinform.

“The investigations proved that this was the result of Russian electronic warfare deliberately diverting Ukrainian drones from their targets in Russia,” Sybiha stressed.

He confirmed Ukraine's willingness to cooperate with the Baltic nations and Finland to prevent such incidents, including with the direct involvement of Ukrainian specialists.

“Our goal is to ensure maximum safety for Latvia, other Baltic states, and Finland. First, by effectively countering Russian aggression and degrading Russia's war machine. Second, by helping to strengthen the protection of our friends' air space,” the minister emphasized.

Two drones fall onn territory

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on May 7, Latvian Air Force detected foreign drones entering Latvian airspace from the direction of Russia. Four oil storage tanks were damaged in an incident involving drones in the Latvian city of Rēzekne.