BJP Warns Kejriwal Against Disturbing Punjab's Atmosphere

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 10 (IANS) Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Sunday warned AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal against disturbing the atmosphere of Punjab and said the BJP would never allow AAP's attempts to turn the state into“Mamata Banerjee's Bengal” to succeed.

In a message on social media, Jakhar wrote:“Arvind Kejriwal-ji, listen carefully -- Punjab will not be allowed to become Mamata Banerjee's Bengal.”“In the name of a protest in Balachaur in Nawanshahr, your MLA Sukhwinder Sukhi, who joined AAP from the Akali Dal, entered the BJP office in the presence of the police and assaulted the BJP district president while vandalising the office.

“Arvind Kejriwal had already given him a licence to loot after inducting him into AAP, but has he now also given him a licence to assault people? Similar complaints are also being received from places, including Ludhiana.”

The BJP chief further said,“Arvind Kejriwal-ji, Punjabis are watching everything. No matter how many dramas you put on, action against the corrupt people looting Punjab will continue, and it will also reach those who are still hiding behind the scenes.

“Punjab Police should take strict action against this hooliganism without any delay.” Jakhar said while the BJP“respects everyone's democratic right to protest, nobody is allowed to take the law into their own hands”.

He said politics should be conducted within the limits of dignity and decorum. He said AAP's moral decline has reached such a level that a party which was formed through protests against corruption is now staging protests in support of corrupt individuals.

The state BJP President demanded that the police take immediate and strict action against this“hooliganism”. He said that video footage clearly shows AAP MLAs entering the BJP office and assaulting people, adding that such actions would not be tolerated.

Jakhar said that the people would not tolerate the looting of the state's resources by AAP. He alleged that now that AAP's“loot” is being exposed publicly, Kejriwal has become rattled and is giving his MLAs a free hand to indulge in hooliganism, but the BJP will not tolerate it.