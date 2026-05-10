Dubai Sheds 'Flip Market' Image As Homeowners Hold Properties Longer

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's residential property market is undergoing a profound structural shift, with homeowners now holding properties for as long as buyers in mature global markets such as London and New York - a trend analysts say reflects the emirate's transformation from a speculative investment hub into a long-term wealth and residency destination.

A new study analysing more than 1.1 million property transactions over the past 16 years found that a growing majority of buyers are retaining homes for longer periods instead of rapidly reselling for short-term gains.

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The research, conducted by fäm Properties using data from the Dubai Land Department, examined 687,406 primary market transactions between 2012 and 2025 and 425,083 resale transactions between 2009 and 2025.

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The findings showed that 740,219 residential properties purchased since 2012 have never been resold. That includes 480,604 homes bought directly from developers and 259,615 purchased in the secondary market.

The figures represent 69.9 per cent of all primary market purchases and 61.1 per cent of resale market transactions during the period - a significant indicator of long-term ownership behaviour.

Analysts say the data marks a defining moment in Dubai's property evolution, distancing the market from the speculative“flip-and-exit” image that characterised earlier growth cycles.

“Buyers focused on flipping properties have increasingly been replaced by long-term owners committed to living in Dubai or holding assets for wealth preservation,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties. He noted that ownership patterns among Dubai buyers now closely mirror those seen in major global cities.

“A buyer who purchased property in Dubai in 2014 and still owns it today is behaving exactly like the median homeowner in New York or London,” he said.

The study showed that among primary market buyers, 42 per cent of those who bought in 2014 are still holding their properties 11 years later. Retention rates rise to 53 per cent for buyers who entered the market in 2017 and remain owners after eight years, while 61 per cent of buyers from 2022 are still holding after three years.

The secondary market reflects a similar pattern. Around 38 per cent of buyers from 2014 continue to own their homes after 11 years, while 53 per cent of 2017 buyers still retain ownership after eight years. Among those who purchased resale properties in 2022, 65 per cent continue to hold them.

The findings broadly align Dubai with mature Western housing markets.

According to published data from Redfin and the National Association of Realtors, the average American homeowner now stays in a property for between 11 and 12 years. In the UK, only about 4 per cent of homes are sold annually, implying ownership durations extending well beyond a decade.

Property analysts say the longer holding trend carries major implications for Dubai's economy and housing market.

One key implication is market stability. Longer ownership periods generally reduce speculative volatility and limit excessive supply turnover during periods of uncertainty. Analysts say this creates a healthier and more sustainable real estate cycle.

The shift also reflects Dubai's growing success in attracting permanent residents rather than transient investors.

Over the past decade, the UAE has introduced sweeping residency reforms, including the UAE Golden Visa Programme, which established a direct connection between property ownership and long-term residency rights.

Introduced in 2019 and significantly expanded in 2022, the Golden Visa programme has encouraged expatriates to view Dubai not merely as a temporary workplace but as a long-term home and investment base.

Industry experts say stronger legal protections for off-plan buyers, escrow regulations and stricter oversight of developers have also boosted investor confidence.

The Covid-19 pandemic further accelerated this trend, as global investors increasingly prioritised politically stable, low-tax cities offering safety, connectivity and lifestyle advantages.

Dubai benefited strongly from that shift, attracting high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs and remote professionals from Europe, Asia and the CIS region.

The study also highlights the growing role of infrastructure development in shaping long-term ownership behaviour.

Major projects such as expansions to the Dubai Metro network and the emergence of large-scale master developments including Dubai South, Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai Islands have broadened the range of communities where residents are willing to settle permanently.

Analysts say improved transport connectivity, schools, healthcare facilities and lifestyle infrastructure are increasingly encouraging families to remain in Dubai for the long term.

The findings come amid continued momentum in Dubai's real estate market, which has recorded multiple years of record transaction volumes and strong foreign investment inflows.

While price growth has begun moderating after a sharp post-pandemic surge, analysts say the rise in long-term ownership suggests Dubai's property market is becoming more resilient, institutionally driven and fundamentally aligned with leading global cities.

For investors and policymakers alike, the shift signals that Dubai's housing market is no longer defined primarily by speculative trading cycles, but increasingly by permanence, wealth preservation and long-term economic confidence.

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