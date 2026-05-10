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Qatar Stock Exchange Index Closes Lower

Qatar Stock Exchange Index Closes Lower


2026-05-10 02:22:52
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed lower on Sunday, shedding 50.75 points, or 0.47 percent, to settle at 10,663.50 points.

A total of 140,660,114 shares were traded, with a total value of QAR 300,562,107.343 across 18,789 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 21 companies increased, while those of 24 declined and eight remained unchanged.

Market capitalization at the close of the session stood at QAR 637,407,650,121.700, down from QAR 641,340,954,830.740 in the previous session.

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The Peninsula

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