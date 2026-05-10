Rare Earth, Titanium Tech Park Inaugurated In Bhopal, To Boost Indigenous Innovation

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 10 (IANS) The Rare Earths and Titanium Technology Park (RETTP) was formally inaugurated in Bhopal on Sunday, marking a major step in India's efforts to bridge the gap between laboratory research and industrial application.

Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, inaugurated the facility and highlighted its importance in advancing indigenous technologies and strengthening the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Developed by IREL (India) Limited, a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Department of Atomic Energy, the park has been established in the Acharpura Industrial Area on a 25-acre campus.

The RETTP has been designed to showcase and scale up technologies developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), enabling industries and entrepreneurs to adopt them for commercial applications.

The facility includes pilot plants for demonstrating the production of rare metals such as neodymium, cerium and lanthanum.

It also houses a recycling unit for recovering rare earth elements from end-of-life magnets, LED components and lamp phosphors.

In addition, the park includes facilities linked to the titanium value chain and a training centre aimed at skill development for professionals, researchers and entrepreneurs.

Officials said the technologies and materials developed at the facility would be crucial for sectors including defence, space technology, electronics, renewable energy and electric vehicles.

Dr Mohanty said the technology park would act as a catalyst for startups and industries by encouraging confidence in emerging technologies and supporting the establishment of commercial plants in the rare earth sector.

He noted that the centre would strengthen India's domestic supply chain for critical materials and help reduce dependence on imports, particularly in the production of sintered rare earth permanent magnets.

The inauguration programme was attended by senior officials, including IREL Chairman and Managing Director S.B. Mohanty, Director (Technical) A. Mishra, scientists from BARC, representatives of the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) and entrepreneurs.

Several entrepreneurs attending the event expressed interest in adopting the technologies showcased at the park.

Officials said the launch of RETTP is expected to strengthen India's industrial capabilities, promote innovation and create new opportunities for entrepreneurs in the rare earth and titanium sectors.

By integrating research with industrial application, the technology park is expected to emerge as a major hub for technological advancement and industrial collaboration.