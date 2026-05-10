Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana Celebrates 11 Years Of Empowering Families

MENAFN - IANS) Balod (Chhattisgarh), May 10 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, a flagship insurance initiative designed to provide a financial safety net for the poor and middle-class families of India, marks its 11th anniversary on Sunday.

Since its launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, the scheme has evolved into a vital protective shield for millions, offering a sense of security against the unforeseen financial burdens caused by accidents and accidental deaths. In regions like Balod, the impact of the scheme is deeply felt by local residents who view it as a lifeline.

Beneficiaries have shared how the initiative has provided essential support during their most challenging moments.

Manju Sahu, a resident of Balod, highlighted the practical benefits of being an account holder under this scheme. She explained that the insurance provides financial assistance of up to 1 lakh rupees in cases of disability resulting from an accident, and up to 2 lakh rupees in the event of an accidental death. For families living in economic hardship, this timely financial intervention acts as a critical buffer during times of crisis.

Other local residents, including Ishwar Kumar, Omprakash, and Lal Ji Sahu, noted that the combined reach of the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana has transformed the landscape of social security in the country.

They pointed out that prior to the implementation of these schemes, families were often left financially devastated and socially vulnerable following the loss or disability of a breadwinner. Today, the financial assistance provided by the government offers these families the stability required to recover and rebuild their lives.

Reflecting on the progress made over the last decade, beneficiaries emphasised that the absence of such schemes would have left the poor in a much more precarious position.

Expressing their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this vision, they have also taken it upon themselves to encourage other community members to enrol in these insurance programmes to ensure their own future security. The scheme remains a testament to the power of inclusive financial policies in bringing relief to the grassroots level.