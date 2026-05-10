Qatar's Higher Education System... Generations Build The Nation, Shape The Future

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Higher education in Qatar is a cornerstone of human development and the knowledge-based economy, as it aims to prepare national cadres with the required skills, promote scientific research, and meet labor market needs. It also fosters cultural diversity and international exchange through scholarships and by attracting international universities and students, thereby providing a global educational experience.

The State of Qatar and its wise leadership's growing attention to higher education and the continuous development of its quality reflect the country's strong commitment to human development. By recognizing education as a key driver of economic and social progress, Qatar has established numerous universities, colleges, research and training centers, while attracting international schools and universities, fostering successful global partnerships, and encouraging private educational institutions through continuous support.

The establishment of the College of Education for male and female teachers in 1973, in cooperation with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), marked the foundation of the country's first national university, Qatar University (QU), which was officially established in 1977. The institution later witnessed remarkable expansion in terms of colleges, academic disciplines, student enrollment, faculty members, and infrastructure, marking the beginning of a long and successful journey for Qatar's higher education system. Today, the country's higher education landscape includes a diverse range of universities, colleges, and institutes totaling around 27 entities, including eight public institutions and 19 private ones.

The latest university was established this year. The Tamim Bin Hamad University for Military and Technology Sciences serves as an advanced academic umbrella integrating the expertise of military colleges while combining field professionalism with advanced technological knowledge. The move represents a strategic leap in military education by consolidating military educational institutions under one umbrella to enhance efficiency and professionalism.

In the same context, HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued Amiri Decision No. 51 of 2022 establishing and regularizing the Police Academy. The Academy aims to train security personnel according to international standards, consolidate training and academic units under one umbrella, and integrate the Police College into its structure to advance legal and police training.

The academy is part of the Ministry of Interior's efforts to modernize and develop Qatar's security system within the broader framework of advancing the ministry's education and training system.

The expansion of higher education institutions in Qatar coincides with the continued increase of academic programs, reaching nearly 350 accredited programs covering diploma, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees.

Within this framework, Qatar University offers 115 academic programs, while the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) provides 60 programs across various disciplines. Education City partner universities and Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) offer highly specialized programs such as nuclear engineering and clinical psychology. Meanwhile, the Community College of Qatar (CCQ) continues to provide diplomas, bachelor's, and professional programs, in addition to offering cross-registration services in coordination with Qatar University for this academic year.

According to data from the Higher Education Affairs Sector at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Qatar's higher education institutions currently accommodate 52,564 students, including 47,326 undergraduate students and 5,238 postgraduate students.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE), Dr. Hareb Mohamed Aljabri, said the rapid development of Qatar's higher education system aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, supporting the pillars of a comprehensive national development. He stressed that higher education contributes directly to human development, community development, environmental sustainability, and economic diversification, in addition to transforming scientific research outputs into startups and projects incubated within Qatar's entrepreneurial ecosystem, thereby supporting the national economy.

Dr. Al Jabri added that higher education forms the foundation for preparing qualified national cadres capable of meeting labor market demands in terms of both specializations and skills. He noted that higher education institutions also play a prominent societal role through research and studies addressing social challenges and contributing to sustainable solutions.

Regarding the extent to which higher education institutions meets the aspirations of Qatari youth, Dr. Al Jabri explained that the state provides a broad range of academic options catering to different interests and capabilities, whether in engineering, medical, and applied sciences, military and security studies, humanities and social sciences, or the creative economy, in addition to overseas scholarship opportunities at leading international universities. He pointed out that establishing higher education institutions is subject to strict criteria, including the need for the institution to be ranked among the world's top 300 universities and that the proposed academic specializations correspond to actual national needs.

He also revealed that a series of coordination workshops with higher education institutions in the country had been launched last November with the aim of aligning policies and legislation governing these institutions with national priorities and labor market requirements.

He said that these workshops focus on bridging the gap between educational outcomes and labor market needs through discussions on student admissions, coordination mechanisms with national service, and attracting international students in support of economic diversification. He affirmed that the workshops will continue on a regular basis to strengthen integration between higher education and national development needs.

Meanwhile, graduation ceremonies are currently being held throughout May, marking the end of the academic year, celebrating student achievements, and preparing graduates for a new chapter, the beginning of their professional careers.

In this context, Qatar University celebrated the graduation of its 49th cohort, comprising 4,024 students, including 3,122 female students and 902 male students.

In similar remarks to QNA, Vice President for Student Affairs at Qatar University Dr. Mohammed Diab said this year's graduation ceremony carried a significant milestone with the graduation of the first cohort from the College of Nursing, reflecting the evolution of academic programs and their responsiveness to national priorities, particularly in the healthcare sector.

He added that the large number of graduates this year reflects the scale of Qatar University's impact on society, noting that more than 2,500 graduates are Qatari nationals, underscoring the university's central role in preparing national competencies, alongside nearly 1,500 non-Qatari graduates, which further enhances academic and cultural diversity within the university.

In a related context, the eight partner and local universities of Education City celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2026, the largest in its history, with 1,100 graduates from the various universities that make up the institution's system, including 444 Qatari graduates representing 40% of the total number of graduates, and 660 graduates from 78 countries.

Education City was officially inaugurated on Oct. 13, 2003, under the supervision and initiative of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF), which was established in 1995, to become a global center for higher education. It now includes 8 prestigious international partner and local universities, including Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU). All of these universities offer diverse and specialized academic programs in various fields of knowledge, which has provided ample opportunities for Qatari students and other resident and international students to pursue their higher education in universities that are among the best of their kind in the world.

President of Higher Education and Education Advisor at QF Francisco Marmolejo explained in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) the role that QF plays in supporting graduates after graduation, noting that each university within the system, along with QF, works through specialized teams to follow up with them and support them in their career path.

Marmolejo said the QF Alumni Office is keen to provide graduates with up-to-date information about available job opportunities, as well as the necessary guidance to prepare for job interviews and develop various professional skills. He noted that a survey conducted during the Education City Job Fair 2026 showed that about 70% of graduates feel highly confident in their readiness to enter the labor market in Qatar, while employer surveys indicated that QF graduates have a high level of competence, particularly in communication skills, professional conduct and leadership.

Regarding the sectors that attract the most graduates in Education City universities, he explained that artificial intelligence (AI) fields are witnessing increasing demand at the present time, as QF is working in cooperation with its various universities to provide diverse educational opportunities in this field and others.

He pointed out that Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar will offer an advanced AI program ranked among the best in the world during the next academic year, and Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar will offer a new program in motion photography, while the Media and AI major at Northwestern University in Qatar is one of the most popular majors among students.

The President of Higher Education and Education Advisor at QF said AI and sustainability are among QF's priorities, noting the establishment of an institutional committee for AI at the Board of Directors level to follow up in various administrative, educational and research aspects. He explained that QF's sustainability strategy aims to transform Education City into a living environment for experimenting with innovative solutions, in addition to integrating sustainability concepts into all stages of education, from kindergarten to postgraduate studies.

Regarding the future of higher education, Marmolejo said that this sector is witnessing a significant transformation globally, which carries with it both challenges and opportunities. He explained that the rapid development in AI technologies provides great opportunities to accelerate the learning process and knowledge acquisition, but on the other hand, it is reshaping many traditional concepts related to higher education and its delivery methods.

Institutions that are able to adapt to these transformations, and even take the initiative in leading them, will be the most able to meet the needs of the future, including unexpected requirements, he added. He pointed out that the comprehensive university model is the most capable of facing these challenges, given its reliance on integration between different disciplines and institutions, and its combination of international universities, international students, and faculty members with diverse experiences.

Amid the momentum Qatar is witnessing these days with the graduation of new batches of graduates, Doha University of Science and Technology (UDST), which replaced what was known as the College of the North Atlantic in 2022, to be the first national university specializing in applied and technical education in the State of Qatar, will celebrate on the graduation of more than 1,200 students on May 19 in various technical and professional disciplines.

In a similar statement to QNA, Dr. Salem bin Nasser Al Nuaimi pointed out that the university currently has more than 9,000 students in various programs belonging to more than 86 nationalities, which reflects a diverse international educational environment.

He noted that Qatari students constitute 25% of the total university student body, a figure that is an essential part of the student community, in support of national talent. He pointed out that this cultural diversity reflects the richness of the educational experience and enhances the exchange of experiences among students.

Lusail University, the first private national university in Qatar, will also celebrate the graduation of its third batch of students on May 18 and 19. The first graduation ceremony will be dedicated to male graduates and high achievers, whilst the second ceremony will be dedicated to female students.

All who gave statements to QNA emphasized the successful and well-thought-out expansion of higher education institutions in Qatar, and the great flexibility, opportunities, and academic and professional options it has provided for Qatari students, which enhances their motivation to learn. This results in continuous growth in qualified national cadres, in line with the state's strategy aimed at supplying the labor market with specialized competencies.

Considering the development of Qatar's higher education system and its remarkable local and international scientific achievements, the State of Qatar occupies advanced positions in the Education Quality Index issued by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, as well as in other competitive indicators and prestigious Arab and international rankings.

In this regard, Qatar University has maintained its position as one of the best universities in the region and the world, according to the 2026 QS World University Rankings, rising to 112th globally and second in the Arab world. This reflects excellence in the quality of its higher education and scientific research, its comprehensive learning environment, continuous progress in its academic reputation, and the efficiency and relevance of its curricula to the demands of the labor market and innovation.

This ranking brings Qatar University much closer to joining the ranks of the top 100 universities in the world, especially considering its jump of 61 places compared to the 2024 ranking, in which it held the 173rd position globally.

According to this ranking, some universities within Education City, such as Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) and Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, were also among the top-ranked institutions.

Furthermore, scholarships play a pivotal and strategic role in strengthening the higher education system in Qatar. They are key tools for developing national talent and building a knowledge-based economy, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and national development strategies, while also meeting a significant share of the needs of the Qatari labor market.

In this context, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced on April 21 the government scholarship plan for the upcoming 2026/2027 academic yea. This plan is based on four overarching strategic objectives: economic growth, equal opportunities, diversity and inclusion, and talent development, in alignment with the country's national vision and the Third National Development Strategy. The plan marks a significant shift in the country's strategy for building national competencies, introducing new features, most notably the Disability Track, which guarantees the right to higher education globally for this group through scholarships to universities that provide accessible environments and specialized programs that support their independence and academic excellence.

Amidst this scientific and educational development and openness, through national curricula, international schools, Education City universities, and public and private higher education institutions with their diverse programs and scholarships, Qatari students have not lost their culture and national identity despite this global scientific attraction. This interaction has not even affected Qatari students studying at universities in other countries, who have remained committed to their identity, culture, and national traditions.

Therefore, higher education in Qatar is no longer limited to awarding academic degrees. It has become a vital tool and driving force behind efforts to create high-quality local jobs, actively contributing to strengthening Qatar's leading regional position in this crucial sector, and building a generation capable of shaping the future and effecting positive change for the better.