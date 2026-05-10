Market Capitalisation Of ASE Increased By 8% Since Beginning Of 2026

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chief Executive Officer of the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) Mazen Wathaifi said Sunday that the market capitalisation of the exchange has risen by 8 per cent since the beginning of 2026, increasing by more than JD2 billion.

Speaking to Al Mamlaka TV, Wathaifi said the value of approved dividend distributions by listed companies exceeded JD1.418 billion, marking an 11.3 per cent increase.

He added that the average daily trading volume rose to JD12.2 million compared with JD8.8 million per day last year.

Wathaifi said the growth in profits of listed companies builds on the strong earnings achieved during the previous year.

He noted that company performance has followed an upward trajectory, positively reflected in the performance indicators of the ASE, while net profits have contributed to optimistic market indicators and expectations.

Wathaifi praised the Jordanian economy's ability to overcome challenges, saying positive indicators demonstrate companies' increasing capacity for expansion and job creation.

He also stressed that improvements in the investment climate and confidence in the Jordanian economy are serving as incentives for investment, noting ongoing efforts to encourage the listing of new companies on the exchange, which he expects will soon produce positive results, Al Mamlaka TV reported.